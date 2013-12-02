Gabon to issue new Eurobond, buy back portion of 2017 issue

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gabon plans to buy back up to $140 million of its 2017 Eurobond and to raise at least $500 million in a new 10-year issue to fund infrastructure investment, according to a preliminary prospectus seen by Reuters.

The mineral-rich central African nation was one of the first sub-Saharan countries to make its debut on the dollar-denominated debt market when it issued a $1 billion Eurobond in 2007 with an 8.2 percent coupon. Others that have joined it since then include Nigeria, Cote d‘Ivoire, Zambia and Rwanda.

International bond issuance by African sovereigns reached $8 billion so far this year, a record high, according to a report by Moody’s published in October, as countries seek cheaper sources of funding for infrastructure projects.

Gabon, rated BB- by Fitch and Standard and Poor‘s, has nearly $875 million of its 2017 bond outstanding and is offering to buy $140 million of that for cash. It will also offer investors the opportunity to exchange the old bond for the new issue. Its aim is to extend the maturity profile of its debt and to reduce its borrowing costs.

Proceeds of the new bond will be used to fund infrastructure projects in the transport and power sectors, the prospectus said. Those include development of a bypass road and a dam and completion of a road connecting the capital Libreville with the city of Franceville.

The projects are part of the government’s public investment programme begun in 2009 to diversify the economy away from oil, which accounts for 40.5 percent of Gabon’s GDP.

Gabon’s resource wealth and small population of about 1.6 million mean it has one of the highest per capita incomes in sub-Saharan Africa, but inequality is high and large numbers of people remain mired in poverty.

The IMF projects GDP growth of 6.6 percent in 2013 and 6.8 percent next year.

The 2017 bond, issued to fund a buyback of old Paris Club debt, is currently trading around 3.5 percent.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analysis service, reported on Monday that Gabon has set a minimum yield of 6.125 percent on the upcoming Eurobond.

An investor roadshow will end in the United States on Wednesday and the bond could be issued towards the end of the week.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Larry King)