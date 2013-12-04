FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon sets initial guidance of 6.5% area on 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Gabon sets initial guidance of 6.5% area on 2024 bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic, rated BB-/BB-, has set initial yield guidance of 6.5% area plus or minus 12.5bp on its upcoming issue of a benchmark-sized US dollar-denominated 2024 amortising bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The transaction is part of an exchange and capped tender offer for Gabon’s outstanding 8.2% 2017 Eurobond.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday.

The tender and exchange offer is scheduled to expire on Wednesday at 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

