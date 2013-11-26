FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gabon announces exchange and tender offer of its 8.2% 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Gabon announces exchange and tender offer of its 8.2% 2017 bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has announced an exchange and tender offer of its 8.2% 2017 USD1bn Eurobond, and will issue a new 144A/Reg S bond as part of the transaction.

Gabon, rated BB-/BB-, is offering to exchange new notes for the old bonds, and buy back some of the 2017 notes from the holders in cash.

The purpose of the exchange offer is to extend the country’s debt maturity profile, and the purpose of the tender offer is to reduce the republic’s funding costs, Gabon said in a statement.

The announcement of a minimum new issue yield is scheduled for December 2 this year, and the deadline for the receipt of acceptances is set for December 4.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the dealer managers.

Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.