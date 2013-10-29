Gabon awards 13 offshore oil and gas blocks to 11 firms

LIBREVILLE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gabon has awarded oil and gas blocks to 11 companies as part of a deepwater licensing round, which the Central African country hopes will boost oil production to 500,000 barrels per day, the oil minister said on Tuesday.

“The government is aiming for 500,000 barrels a day of production once these blocks are operational,” oil minister Etienne Ngoubou told reporters on Tuesday.

The following companies were among those named as winners of the 13 oil and gas blocks allocated: Ophir, Exxon Mobil , Eni, Repsol and Marathon.