Gabon plans offshore licensing round for June 2013
#Africa
November 29, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Gabon plans offshore licensing round for June 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gabon plans to launch a new deep offshore oil licensing round in June, providing new investor-friendly regulations can be enacted by then, the West African country’s oil and energy minister said on Thursday.

Etienne Ngoubou told Reuters in an interview that Gabon had been pumping at least 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil this year and expected to increase output slightly to around 230,000 bpd next year and in 2014. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christopher Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
