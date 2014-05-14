FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gabon drops three firms from offshore oil talks
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Gabon drops three firms from offshore oil talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE, May 14 (Reuters) - Three companies previously named as winners in an offshore oil licensing round in Gabon have been dropped from the list, Gabon’s oil mininster said on Wednesday.

The three firms were Noble, Cobalt and Elenilto.

“The offshore requires huge investment and the companies turned down did not meet those requirements,” oil minister Etienne Ngoubou told reporters.

“Total has been called in for discussions with the body in charge of negotiations,” Ngoubou said. Total was not previously named as a winner in the October 2013 licensing round.

Reporting by Jean Rovys Dabany; Writing by Emma Farge, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.