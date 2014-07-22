FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Gabon to start final talks for offshore oil blocks
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Gabon to start final talks for offshore oil blocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAKAR, July 22 (Reuters) - Gabon has selected seven
companies for a final round of negotiations as part of a
licensing round for its deep offshore oil blocks, the country's
oil ministry said. 
    Here is the list of rankings for the nine blocks due to be
allocated.
    The companies listed in the first column will be invited to
finalise negotiations for the signature of CEPPs (exploration
and production-sharing contracts), an oil ministry statement
said on Monday.
    The ministry said it has the right to open negotiations with
the lower-ranking contenders if talks with the first-choice
companies were unsuccessful.
    
 BLOCKS      1st         2nd         3rd
             Position    Position    Position
 D13 & D14   Impact Oil              
             & Gas                   
 E13         Repsol      ExxonMobil  Total
                         Upstream    Gabon
                         Ventures    
 E14         Perenco                 
             Oil & Gas               
 C11         ExxonMobil  Noble       Shell
             Upstream    Energy      Gabon
             Ventures                
 G13         Marathon    Cobalt      
             Oil         Internatio  
             Company     nal         
 F14         Petronas    Perenco     Noble
                         Oil & Gas   Energy
 A3, A4      Ophir                   
 
    Bids for another eight blocks (A5, A6, C12, E12, F12, F13,
F15, G14)offered "did not reach the expectations of the Gabonese
Republic", the statement said, adding that a new process for
allocating these blocks would be announced shortly.

 (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
