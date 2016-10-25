FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Gabon oil workers to end strike at Onal field on Wednesday
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Corrections News
October 25, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Gabon oil workers to end strike at Onal field on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show deal was signed by labour ministry, not oil ministry)

LIBREVILLE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil workers will end a strike at French firm Maurel and Prom's Onal field on Wednesday after a deal was reached to reinstate dismissed personnel, according to the agreement, which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The document said the ONEP oil workers union had decided to end its strike action and workers would return to work from 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The document was signed by the company, the labour ministry and the ONEP oil workers union. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Susan Fenton)

