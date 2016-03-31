Gabon parliament speaker resigns in new blow to president

LIBREVILLE, March 31 (Reuters) - Gabon’s long-serving parliament speaker stepped down abruptly on Thursday in the latest sign of eroding support within the ruling party for President Ali Bongo before elections in the Central African oil producer later this year.

The resignation of Guy Nzouba Ndama, who has headed the National Assembly for nearly two decades, brought to the surface an increasingly strained relationship between Bongo and a legislature dominated by his Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG).

“I believe that the current regime has certain shortcomings, even certain failings,” Ndama wrote in a resignation letter to Bongo seen by Reuters, adding that he had also come under personal attack from the executive branch.

“Certain individuals in the regime have not ceased to drag my name through the mud. This public lynching has lasted four years,” he wrote.

Bongo won a disputed election in 2009 after the death of his father, longtime leader Omar Bongo, and is now nearing the end of his first seven-year term in office.

He announced his intention to seek re-election late last month, even before the PDG confirmed his candidacy at a party convention, a move that irked many long-standing party cadres.

Citing dysfunction within the PDG and what it said was Bongo’s mismanagement of Gabon, a breakaway faction calling itself PDG-Heritage and Modernity announced this month that it would put forward its own candidate to take on the president.

The group’s founders Barro Chambrier, Michel Menga and Jonathan Ignoumba, all of them members of parliament, were expelled from the party but claimed to have the support of around 50 other PDG MPs as well as senior party officials and former ministers.

Gabon’s election is expected to take place in August.

The single-round electoral system is seen as favouring the incumbent, and most analysts expect Bongo to win re-election despite a sharp drop in oil prices that has cut into government revenues.

However, they also point to the risk of unrest due to tensions between PDG supporters and opponents. (Reporting by Gérauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)