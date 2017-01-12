Shell oil workers in Gabon begin "unlimited" strike on Thursday

LIBREVILLE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell workers in Gabon on Thursday began an "unlimited" strike on all operations in the Central African OPEC member, the oil workers union wrote in a letter to employees.

There was no immediate response from Shell, and the cause of the strike was not immediately clear. But the union in December called for better financial packages for employees and threatened to down tools.

Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell. (Reporting by Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier)