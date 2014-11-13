FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gabriel Holding 2013/2014 EBIT up to DKK 25.2 million; proposes dividend of DKK 5.25/SHR
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gabriel Holding 2013/2014 EBIT up to DKK 25.2 million; proposes dividend of DKK 5.25/SHR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S

* 2013/14 revenue 281.8 million Danish crowns versus 264.9 million crowns

* 2013/14 EBIT 25.2 million crowns versus 21.4 million crowns

* Organic growth in revenue of the order of 5 pct is expected for the 2014/15 financial year

* 2014/2015 EBIT is expected to be on a par with 2013/2014

* Proposes an increase in the dividend to 5.25 crowns (4.75 crowns) per 20 crowns share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
