Gabriel seeking to engage with new Romanian govt
May 11, 2012

Gabriel seeking to engage with new Romanian govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - Romanian-focused gold exploration company Gabriel Resources Ltd said on Friday it hopes for discussions with Romania’s new government soon in order to be able to update investors on the state of its controversial Rosia Montana gold project.

Gabriel wants to build Europe’s largest open-pit mine at Rosia Montana in Romania’s Carpathian mountains, a project that has prompted years of disputes and legal wrangling. Opponents argue that this would destroy ancient Roman mine galleries and could lead to an ecological disaster.

The recent collapse of Romania’s centrist coalition government has raised the prospects of further delays to the 14-year-old project. The country’s new leftist prime minister Victor Ponta has criticized the plan in the past.

“The company is looking forward to having an open and transparent hearing with the respective ministries involved in the permitting of the project in order to discuss any and all issues in relation to its successful permitting,” said its Chief Executive Jonathan Henry, in a statement.

Henry hopes to begin a dialogue with authorities soon, so the company can provide the market with an update on how recent political developments will affect the timeline of the project.

The company is still in the process of permitting the long-delayed project and securing necessary environmental approvals.

