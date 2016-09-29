FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China Guangzhou Auto's chairman retiring, general manager to take over
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

China Guangzhou Auto's chairman retiring, general manager to take over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - State-controlled Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, China's sixth-largest automaker by sales volume in 2015, said its chairman is stepping down after nearly 20 years in the role and will be replaced by the company's general manager.

Zhang Fangyou, who will soon reach China's official retirement age of 60 for males, will be succeeded by Zeng Qinghong, according to a statement posted on the car maker's website late on Wednesday.

Guangzhou Automobile's sales ranking of last year includes vehicles produced through joint ventures with Fiat Chrysler , Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The car maker reported retail sales growth of over 30 percent year-on-year last month, mainly boosted by sport utility vehicles, according to a company document.

Zhang joined Guangzhou Auto after serving as the deputy secretary general in the Guangzhou government. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.