China's Guangzhou Automobile to invest $244 mln in Xinjiang project-media
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 6, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

China's Guangzhou Automobile to invest $244 mln in Xinjiang project-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd will invest 1.6 billion yuan ($243.74 million) in an automobiles project in the northwestern Xinjiang region, the official Xinjiang Daily said on Monday.

The project in Xinjiang capital Urumqi will have a production capacity of 50,000 automobiles a year in the first phase and 100,000 a year in the second phase, it said. ($1 = 6.5645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
