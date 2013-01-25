FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Auto says 2012 profit to fall 70-80 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Auto says 2012 profit to fall 70-80 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds new manager for Fiat JV)

HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group, one of China’s big state-owned auto enterprises, said it expects 2012 net profit to decline by 70 to 80 percent from a year earlier, according to a filing after markets closed on Friday.

Guangzhou Automobile, which makes cars with Japan’s Honda Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Italy’s Fiat , attributed a large part of the loss to reduced sales after a political dispute between Japan and China over some East China Sea islands

Increasing competition and restrictions on car purchases in some central Chinese cities also contributed, it said.

Guangzhou Automobile’s joint venture with Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A, meanwhile, said in a separate statement that its current general manager Jack Cheng will be replaced by John Burton, a British-born executive with “over 40 years of global experience in the automotive industry”.

Burton’s appointment will take effect on March 1, the joint venture, GAC Fiat Automobiles Co., said.

Fiat said Cheng will become China country manager for Magneti Marelli, a Fiat component subsidiary.

For full statement, here. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong in Hong Kong and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jonathan Standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.