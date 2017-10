SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa expects arbitration to buy out the remaining stake in its higher-income Alphaville unit will be resolved in six-to-nine months, Chief Executive Alceu Duilio Calciolari told analysts on a conference call.

Earlier on Friday, Gafisa posted an unexpected second-quarter profit as management works to turn the company around after a string of quarterly losses.