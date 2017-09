SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA on Wednesday approved the buyback of an additional 13.95 million shares, according to a securities filing.

Gafisa now has a buyback program through November 2015 for up to 30.21 million shares, equal to 10 percent of outstanding common shares. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)