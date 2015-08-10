FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Gafisa to maintain pace of project launches
August 10, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Gafisa to maintain pace of project launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA plans to maintain the pace at which it launches new building projects in both its mid-range and low-income business units, executives said on a Monday conference call to discuss quarterly earnings.

The value of new projects launched by the Tenda low-income unit in the quarter rose 132 percent on an annual basis to 229.4 million reais ($65.73 million), the company said in a late Friday earnings release. The value of projects launched under the middle-income Gafisa brand fell 20 percent to 252.6 million reais as the company adapted operations to current market conditions.

$1 = 3.49 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

