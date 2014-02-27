FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil builder Gafisa to post higher margins in 2014 - CEO
February 27, 2014

Brazil builder Gafisa to post higher margins in 2014 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA expects a measure of profit margin to rise by 2 percentage points this year, Chief Executive Officer Duilio Calciolari told Reuters on Thursday.

Gafisa’s so-called gross margin was 31.5 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 27.6 percent in the previous three months.

Calciolari sees a “stable market” for homebuilders in 2014, as Gafisa works to recover market share lost in recent years.

The company should launch 5,000 units in its low-income segment Tenda division in 2014, and reach an annual rate of 8,000 to 10,000 units in three years, he added.

