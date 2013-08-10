Brazil homebuilder Gafisa posts $6.21 mln quarterly loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA posted a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss of 14.1 million reais ($6.21 million), compared with a 1 million real profit a year ago, according to a securities filing released late on Friday.

Three of the five analysts surveyed in a Thomson Reuters poll predicted an average second-quarter loss of 12.6 million reais, while the remaining two expected a profit of 18 million reais.

Gafisa embarked on a turnaround strategy in October 2011 after a rapid expansion into unfamiliar markets led to huge cost overruns, sales cancellations, and big quarterly losses.

The second quarter results suggest the company continues to struggle with those problems, especially as older projects near the delivery phase.

Analysts remain uncertain over Gafisa’s future after the company sold off 70 percent of its profitable Alphaville unit in June. The sale should reduce a heavy debt burden but will leave it more concentrated in the middle- and low-income segments.

Proceeds from the sale of Alphaville were not reflected in the second quarter balance. Gafisa said the transaction would be concluded in October of this year.

Total debt at the company rose to 96 percent of shareholder equity from 93 percent at the end of March.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 94 million reais, missing the average estimate of 98.4 million reais in a Reuters survey.

Gafisa’s cash burn, a measure of the speed at which cash is spent on new projects, was 28 million reais in the quarter.