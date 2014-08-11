Brazil's Gafisa maintains pace for middle-income unit

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA plans to keep up the pace of new construction for its mid-market brand in the third quarter, with about 350 million reais ($154 million) worth of projects, Chief Executive Sandro Gamba said on a Monday earnings call.

The builder’s middle-income unit, which carries the Gafisa brand, launched 315 million reais of new construction in the second quarter and 354 million reais worth of projects in the first three months of 2014. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)