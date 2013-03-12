Brazil builder Gafisa sees Tenda margins more than doubling -CEO

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA is aiming to more than double the gross margin of the low-income Tenda unit that has led to losses over the past year, Chief Executive Alceu Duilio Calciolari said on Tuesday.

Tenda projects should yield gross margins of 28 to 30 percent over the next two years, Calciolari told analysts on a conference call, compared with a margin of 13 percent last year.

Unprofitable Tenda projects contributed to a bigger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter, Gafisa announced earlier on Tuesday.