BRIEF-Gagfah raises 2014 FFO, dividend guidance after H1 results
August 13, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gagfah raises 2014 FFO, dividend guidance after H1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gagfah SA : * Says H1 adjusted EBITDA +7.3% compared to prior-year period * Says H1 recurring FFO increased by 95% to EUR 93.2 million in the first six

months * Says outlook on key performance indicators for 2015 - 2017 shows substantial

value enhancing potential * Says increase of targeted dividend by 35% to EUR 0.30 - 0.35 per share for

2014 * Says increased FFO guidance for 2014 and outlook for 2015 * Says raised the guidance for recurring FFO for 2014 to EUR 0.86 to EUR 0.88

per share Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
