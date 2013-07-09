FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Gagfah set to increase capital -sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

German Gagfah set to increase capital -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - German real estate group Gagfah is set to unveil a large capital measure including a capital increase, two sources familiar with the preparations said on Tuesday.

The company plans to issue around 40 million shares, half of them new, in an announcement expected later on Tuesday, one of the sources told Reuters.

The other half of the shares will come from a placement by current majority owner Fortress, which would reduce its stake in the company.

Gagfah declined to comment but its chief executive had said in May that the company could imagine hiking capital to fund renovations in its more than 100,000 flats.

Gagfah shares closed up 1.2 percent at 9.35 euros on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.