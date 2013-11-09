FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gagfah plans to pay dividend for financial year 2014-paper
November 9, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Gagfah plans to pay dividend for financial year 2014-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German real estate group Gagfah aims to return to paying dividends, with a payout planned for financial year 2014, chief financial officer Gerald Klinck told weekly paper Boersen-Zeitung.

The residential property company is overhauling itself in the wake of a restructuring and capital increase and aims to return to paying a dividend, Boersen-Zeitung said.

Gagfah plans to focus on a organic growth but is also on the lookout to buy for other property portfolios, Klinck told the paper.

“In the process of industry consolidation we are ready to add new portfolios, possibly even portfolios [of companies] which saw themselves as candidates for an initial public offering, but lack sufficient scale,” Klinck told the paper.

“We are an attractive platform for investors seeking an exit,” Klinck said, without elaborating further. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
