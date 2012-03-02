FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gagfah, Dresden city to end legal spat
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 6 years

Gagfah, Dresden city to end legal spat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Gagfah and the eastern German city of Dresden have agreed to a 40 million euro settlement of a legal dispute in which the city had demanded penalties of more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) from the real estate group, Gagfah said on Friday.

“The settlement agreement provides for the withdrawal of all complaints and the mutual waiver of the claims,” Gagfah said in a statement.

In March last year, Dresden brought two complaints against Gagfah subsidiaries, arguing they had breached tenant protection agreements.

The Gagfah units contested the claims and lodged counter-complaints. Gagfah’s share price has fallen by nearly half over the last year.

The deal unveiled on Friday, which still needs to be approved by the city council and city legal supervisors, would require Gagfah to pay around 40 million euros, including up to 4 million euros of the city’s legal costs.

The city council is expected to decide on the deal on March 15, Luxembourg-based Gagfah said, adding that it had also agreed to invest more money in the upkeep of its apartments in the city. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.