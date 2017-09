FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that shares in German real estate group Gagfah put up for sale by Private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC were priced at 12.34 euros apiece.

That values Fortress Investment Group’s stake of about 28 percent at 740 million euros ($1.01 billion).

The share placement was organised by Deutsche Bank.

Reuters earlier reported the price. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)