Gagfah may sell a quarter of its properties-source
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

Gagfah may sell a quarter of its properties-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German real estate company Gagfah is considering a sale of about 35,000 apartments in the eastern German city of Dresden, accounting for about a quarter of its overall portfolio, a financial source said.

The book value of the apartments is about 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion), the person told Reuters on Thursday.

Gagfah, whose biggest shareholder is U.S. investor Fortress , has commissioned investment bank Leonardo to find a buyer for the apartments, but it has not yet held any concrete talks with interested parties.

“We generally always examine all options,” a spokesman for Gagfah said, while declining to further comment.

German daily newspaper Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported the company planned to sell about 38,000 apartments.

0 : 0
