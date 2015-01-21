FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Annington bid for Gagfah garners 74.4 pct
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Annington bid for Gagfah garners 74.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington said it had gained control of almost three quarters of shares in rival Gagfah, for which it has made a 3.9 billion euro ($4.5 billion) public offer ending later on Wednesday.

By Wednesday, 74.4 percent of all outstanding Gagfah shares had been tendered, including financial instruments, exceeding a threshold Deutsche Annington had set at 57 percent.

The cash and shares deal is set to create Europe’s second largest real estate company after France’s Unibail-Rodamco with some 350,000 flats and a portfolio totalling 21 billion euros, Deutsche Annington has said.

The offer period ends at 2300 GMT on Wednesday. Deutsche Annington said it would publish the final acceptance level of the takeover offer on Jan. 26.

An additional offer period will likely run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9.

$1 = 0.8605 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

