FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Gagfah SA : * Says 2013 year-end vacancy rate down to 4.1%, well below 4.5% guidance * Says steps in place to reduce loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to ca. 53% by 2018

on the basis of new business model * Says 2013 FFO I up more than 13 percent at 123.7 million EUR