FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Gagosian Gallery pays $4.28 mln in novel N.Y. sales tax settlement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Gagosian Gallery pays $4.28 mln in novel N.Y. sales tax settlement

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Gagosian Gallery, a leading global art dealer, will pay $4.28 million to settle an investigation of its sales taxes collection practices, the New York attorney general announced on Tuesday.

Part of taxes due are from nearly $40 million worth of art sold by Gagosian's California affiliate to New York customers between 2005 and 2015. Overseas Gagosian galleries also sold artwork to New Yorkers and did not collect state sales taxes, the attorney general found.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Y0AvH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.