Gagosian Gallery pays $4.28 mln in novel N.Y. sales tax settlement

Gagosian Gallery, a leading global art dealer, will pay $4.28 million to settle an investigation of its sales taxes collection practices, the New York attorney general announced on Tuesday.

Part of taxes due are from nearly $40 million worth of art sold by Gagosian's California affiliate to New York customers between 2005 and 2015. Overseas Gagosian galleries also sold artwork to New Yorkers and did not collect state sales taxes, the attorney general found.

