FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Gajah Tunggal sees 2012 output up 15%
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 29, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Gajah Tunggal sees 2012 output up 15%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s biggest tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal expects its production to rise by up to 15 percent in 2012 as demand from Europe and Middle East increases and buyers want more second-tier tyres, a company director said on Tuesday.

Company director Catharina Widjaja said the euro zone crisis has led European buyers to buy cheaper tyres from the company instead of high-quality tyres from other major producers.

The company, which controlled by one of Indonesia’s richest business group Nursalim family, produced 35 million tyres in 2011.

“Forty percent of our production is for export, and we haven’t seen any decline in demand,” Widjaja said, adding that the company expects revenue to rise by 10 to 15 percent this year, while the rubber price continues to be lower.

Widjaja said it bought rubber at an average of $3 per kg so far this year, a 40 percent decline from $5 per kg in 2011. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.