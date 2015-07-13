FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galeries Lafayette to close Lyon store - union
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Galeries Lafayette to close Lyon store - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Galeries Lafayette is to close its store in the central French city of Lyon, Les Echos reported on Monday, citing confirmation from a union official.

The private-owned retailer closed two other stores in March as it seeks to save cash to expand abroad in the face of weak demand at home and to beef up ecommerce sales.

Founded in 1894, the Galeries Lafayette operates a chain of over 50 stores in France, including the flagship 60,000 sq.m. Boulevard Haussmann store in Paris.

The Moulin family, which owns Galeries Lafayette, has a 9.5 percent stake in listed French retailer Carrefour and won two board seats at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in June.

Galeries Lafayette did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Giles Guillaume and Andrew Callus; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.