Galeries Lafayette to close Lyon store - union

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Galeries Lafayette is to close its store in the central French city of Lyon, Les Echos reported on Monday, citing confirmation from a union official.

The private-owned retailer closed two other stores in March as it seeks to save cash to expand abroad in the face of weak demand at home and to beef up ecommerce sales.

Founded in 1894, the Galeries Lafayette operates a chain of over 50 stores in France, including the flagship 60,000 sq.m. Boulevard Haussmann store in Paris.

The Moulin family, which owns Galeries Lafayette, has a 9.5 percent stake in listed French retailer Carrefour and won two board seats at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in June.

Galeries Lafayette did not respond to a request for comment.