BRIEF-Galapagos presents cystic fibrosis combination therapy
October 9, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos presents cystic fibrosis combination therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Presents cystic fibrosis combination therapy at North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Atlanta

* Presents a poster disclosing discovery process for complementary corrector series that restore CFTR function in a new way

* Novel corrector series in combination with potentiator GLPG1837, and GLPG1837 and corrector C18, restore >40 pct of healthy function in cells with the mutation DELF508

* Plans to enter phase 1 with potentiator GLPG1837 and select a pre-clinical candidate corrector before the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

