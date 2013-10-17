Galapagos sees cystic fibrosis clinical trials in 2014

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech company Galapagos said on Thursday that it was set to start clinical trials on a possible treatment for cystic fibrosis at the end of 2014.

The company said in a statement that it had developed a series of potentiators following laboratory tests and would be presenting its results at the North America Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Utah on Oct 17-19.

Galapagos said it would nominate a pre-clinical candidate by the end of this year, with first clinical trials set to start at the end of 2014.

Galapagos signed a cooperation deal last month worth up to $405 million with U.S. company AbbVie to develop a new treatment for cystic fibrosis.