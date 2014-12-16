FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galapagos loses partner on inflammatory bowel drug
December 16, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Galapagos loses partner on inflammatory bowel drug

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Galapagos said on Tuesday that its research partner Janssen Pharmaceutica, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, had pulled out of a programme to develop a new drug to treat bowel disease.

Galapagos said it had received all rights to the GPR84 inhibitor programme which included the drug GLPG1205 and said it would continue with a phase 2 study of its own on patients with inflammatory bowel disease ulcerative colitis.

The group gave no financial details about the transaction.

It still has a string of drugs developments in its pipeline with pharmaceutical groups such as AbbVie, GSK and Servier. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
