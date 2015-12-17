FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Galapagos signs $2 bln deal with US group Gilead
December 17, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Galapagos signs $2 bln deal with US group Gilead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech company Galapagos has signed a development deal for drugs targeting inflammatory diseases potentially worth more than $2 billion with U.S. group Gilead.

For the deal, which concerns experimental drug filgotinib, Galapagos will receive a $725 million upfront payment and may receive up $1.35 billion in payments if certain targets are met as well as royalties once the drug enters the market.

The $725 million upfront payment is made up of a $300 million licence payment and a $425 million equity investment, Galapagos said.

The capital investment will be made through the acquisition of Galapagos shares at 58 euros each, a 20 percent premium to the average closing price over the past 30 days, the group added. After the transaction, Gilead will own a 15 percent stake.

Filgotinib may start final clinical trials (Phase III) for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease in 2016, Galapagos said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

