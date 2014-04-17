Galapagos, GSK successfully conclude phase 2a study of skin disease drug

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Galapagos NV on Thursday said it has successfully concluded the phase 2a study of a skin disease drug it is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Galapagos tested drug GSK2586184 on 66 patients with chronic psoriasis and observed a 75 percent improvement in significantly more patients than in the placebo group.

GSK, which owns the drug’s commercial rights, will decide whether to proceed with clinical trials, Galapagos said in a statement.

Galapagos said it could receive a milestone payment of up to 34 million euros ($46.94 million) as well as double-digit royalties as the programme proceeds towards commercialisation.