Belgian drugmaker Galapagos raises 54 mln euros
#Healthcare
April 25, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Belgian drugmaker Galapagos raises 54 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - Belgian drug developer Galapagos NV said it raised almost 54 million euros ($70.18 million) in a sale of new shares on Thursday, which will allow it to acquire new molecules and better fund its own pipeline of products.

It sold roughly 2.7 million new shares at 20 euros per share, a 1.7 percent discount to the previous day’s closing price, raising significantly more than the 40 million euros it had originally targeted.

The maker of drugs to fight autoimmune diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis added that the shares are expected to be formally issued on April 30. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Ben Deighton)

