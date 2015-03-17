FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galapagos ends long-running R&D partnership with Janssen
March 17, 2015

Galapagos ends long-running R&D partnership with Janssen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Belgian-Dutch biotech group Galapagos said on Tuesday that it had terminated its research alliance for inflammatory diseases with Janssen Pharmaceutica which it had started in 2007.

The group, which gave no reason for the end of the partnership, had developed 3 candidate drugs during its cooperation with Janssen since 2007 and said it now owned the rights to GLPG1690, a potential treatment for lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Galapagos said a phase I study showed that GLPG1690 was well tolerated and it was preparing a phase II trial on its own to further test the drug on patients with IPF. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

