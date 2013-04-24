Galapagos launches 40 mln eur share sale to strengthen pipeline

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Drug developer Galapagos NV said it will sell about 40 million euros ($52.1 million) of new shares to allow it to acquire new molecules or develop its own products for longer, it said on Wednesday.

The Belgian company said it might extend the sale, but would not place more than 10 percent of its outstanding share capital of about 27 million shares.

Jefferies International and Kempen & Co are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the deal. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)