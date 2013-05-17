FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Galapagos says on track to meet 2013 guidance
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 5:45 AM / in 4 years

Belgium's Galapagos says on track to meet 2013 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - Galapagos, the Belgian developer of drugs to fight autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue guidance this year.

The company, which raised almost 54 million euros ($69.75 million) in April to acquire new molecules and better fund its own pipeline of products, repeated its expectation for revenues of about 160 million euros this year.

It said earlier on Friday it had extended a collaboration with U.S. drugmaker AbbVie over its GLPG0634 molecule to include tests for stomach complaint Crohn’s disease, putting it in line for an extra $50 million once the study finishes in 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.