BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV : * Says third quarter 2013 results were in line with management expectations * Says the guidance for 2013 group revenues remains unchanged at EUR160 million * Says management revised guidance for 2013 year end cash balance to eur135 million * Says first-in-human (FIH) phase 1 study expected to readout topline results by the end of this year