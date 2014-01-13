BRIEF-Galapagos receives 2.9 mln euros for cystic fibrosis research

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV : * Says Galapagos receives 2.9 million euros IWT grant for cystic fibrosis research * Cash awarded by the Flemish Agency for Innovation by Science and Technology (iwt) for cystic fibrosis (cf) research * Says expects to start the first clinical trial before end 2014 * Goal of this 3-year project is to identify and progress multiple promising CF therapies towards pre-clinical candidates * Corrector pre-clinical candidate expected to be nominated before 2014-end, with clinical trials starting at 2015-end