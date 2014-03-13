FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos says Charles River Labs to acquire co's argenta, biofocus service ops
March 13, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos says Charles River Labs to acquire co's argenta, biofocus service ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV : * Charles River Laboratories to acquire Galapagos’ argenta and biofocus service operations for up to EUR134 million * Says earnout of EUR5 million upon achievement of revenue target after 12 months * Management guidance for 2014 group revenues of EUR125 million and year end cash of EUR170 million * Says proceeds to be used to progress galapagos’ pipeline * Charles River agrees to pay Galapagos immediate cash consideration of EUR129 million * Says transaction is expected to occur early in the second quarter of 2014

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

