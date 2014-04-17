BRIEF-Galapagos says GSK2586184 met primary endpoint in Phase 2a psoriasis study

April 17 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV

* GSK2586184 met primary endpoint in phase 2a psoriasis study

* Preliminary results showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with GSK2586184 at 400mg bid dose met primary endpoint compared to placebo

* Is eligible, without further financial investment from Galapagos, to receive from GSK up to EUR34m in additional milestones, plus up to double-digit royalties on global commercial sales of all therapeutic indications of GSK2586184 Further company coverage: