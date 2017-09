July 1 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv :

* Galapagos initiates phase 1 study with GLPG1690, triggering eur6.6 m milestone in alliance with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

* Aim of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of oral single and multiple ascending doses of GLPG1690

