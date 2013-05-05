FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK's Galaxy Entertainment says to buy $419 mln Macau assets
May 5, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

HK's Galaxy Entertainment says to buy $419 mln Macau assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Sunday it would buy assets in Macau’s Cotai from hotel operator and casino marketing firm Get Nice Holdings Ltd for HK$3.25 billion ($419 million).

The assets include properties and the right to use the trade mark Grand Waldo, Galaxy said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

Gambling revenue in Macau, the world’s biggest gaming destination, rose 13.2 percent in April year-on-year, buoyed by strong demand from wealthy Chinese customers.

Casinos such as Las Vegas Sands Corp, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd are developing attractions to appeal to a wider array of visitors.

