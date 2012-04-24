FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau Galaxy shareholder sells $141 mln stake -source
April 24, 2012 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

Macau Galaxy shareholder sells $141 mln stake -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - An undisclosed institutional investor in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Ltd sold about $141 million stake in the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A block of 50 million shares was sold at HK$21.80, a discount of nearly 4 percent to Galaxy’s last traded price, the source said. The shares were offered in a range of HK$21.70-21.90 each.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the joint book runner, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by John Mair)

