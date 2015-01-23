FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casino operator Galaxy says to invest at least $7.09 bln more in Macau resort
January 23, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Casino operator Galaxy says to invest at least $7.09 bln more in Macau resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Casino firm Galaxy Entertainment Group will invest at least HK$55 billion ($7.09 billion) more in its Macau integrated resort, bringing the total investment to HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion), chairman Lui Che Woo told reporters on Friday.

Galaxy announced the second phase of its Galaxy Macau integrated resort in 2012 as Beijing began pushing the southern territory to diversify its economy into culture, sports and retail. Macau is the world’s largest gaming destination. ($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

